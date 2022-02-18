wrestling / News

WWE News: Brie Bella Promotes New Reality Show, Bellas On Kelly Clarkson Next Week

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: E!

– Brie Bella appeared in a new interview promoting her upcoming reality competition series. As you can see below, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke with FOX 5 in Washington DC to discuss The Real Dirty Dancing, which premiered earlier this month on FOX:

PWInsider reports that both Bella Twins are set to appear on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs in daytime syndication.

