Brie Bella Says John Cena And Nikki Bella Aren’t Back Together

– Brie Bella says her sister Nikki and John Cena have not yet gotten back together. Bella was asked about the couple during Wednesday night’s WWE For Your Consideration Emmy event, and told E! News that the twso have not reunited.

“They’re still not back [together],” Brie said regarding the couple. “[Nikki’s] still my roommate.”

Brie added, “They’re working on it. Everyone expected with this breakup that her and John will just make a quick decision, but they need time. They really need time to think about their futures and what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both, obviously John has let everyone know what he really wants. But Nikki still really has to think about it.”