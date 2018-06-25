Various News: Brie Bella Says She Trusts Daniel Bryan In The Ring, WWE Celebrates Layla’s Birthday, Free Impact Xplosion Match

– In a recent interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring and says that she trusts him to stay safe…

“One thing about Bryan is he is just so healthy and physically fit,” said Brie. “He really knows what he can do. That’s the one thing. I do trust him with the way he moves out there and his body and what he does. I’m letting him live his dream and do what he wants because life is too short. There are times I watch and am like, ‘Oh my.’ At the end of the day though, he is great. He is super safe and super healthy.”

– WWE posted the following in celebration of Layla’s birthday…

Celebrate @mslayel's birthday with classic photos of the 2006 Diva Search winner! https://t.co/l62iOIS9Ni — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018

– Here is a free Xplosion match, featuring Sugar Dunkerton vs. Rohit Raju…