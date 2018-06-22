Brie Bella Says She Wants Another WWE Run, Talks WWE’s Emmy FYC Event

– Brie Bella spoke with TV Insider for a new interview discussing another run in WWE, the new season of Total Bellas and more. Highlights are below:

On balancing trying for a second child against another run with WWE: “My husband really wants us to get pregnant again. I tell him that in my heart I just really want to come back to have a main story. Whether it’s a month long or two months, six months. I would love that. I think about how much work one kid is. Bringing another in, I can’t imagine. My sister and I are really pushing hard. We would both love to, especially since the last couple of years it was Nikki was there or I was there. The Bella Twins really haven’t had a run since the ‘Divas Revolution.’ There are great teams like the IIconics. We would love to go against them. Even if I had a one-off, I’d love to wrestle Asuka [or] Alexa Bliss. There are so many girls I would wrestle. Even with the Mixed Match Challenge. I was like, ‘Bryan, we should do it if it came back. Wouldn’t it be amazing?’ I’m hoping. I told him to give me until next summer. Let me see if I can do something before then. If the boss doesn’t want us back by next summer, we can start trying for babies.”

On this season of Total Bellas: “It’s crazy, because I know what is going to happen. I know how it all unfolds. Every Sunday night I sit with a box of tissues and a bottle of wine and cry my eyes out. For me as a sister — and I feel like I’m a sister to both John and Nicole — you just want to mend everything. Maybe it’s the mom in me. I want everyone to be happy. I want everything to work. When it’s out of your hands and your control, you can’t help but be so emotional.”

On WWE’s “For Your Consideration” Emmy event: “It’s really surreal. When we were at the event, the way everyone was talking about Raw, SmackDown, Total Bellas and Total Divas. It’s crazy to think about getting recognized for something you just love to do. That night I was listening to Stephanie McMahon talk, and I was shocked with how long WWE has been on the air with the great storylines and entertainment every week that they put out that were never nominated for an Emmy. I think about Stephanie McMahon and what she has done for women, and Triple H with what he has done the last couple of years. To see that being recognized. And Total Divas and Total Bellas, who bring in this new audience to women’s wrestling. Nicole and I see it as an honor to be a part of those reality shows.”