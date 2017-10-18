Brie Bella Targeting Early 2018 In Ring Return

– During a Q&A on the Bella’s Youtube channel (transcript via sportskeeda.com), Brie Bella confirmed that she is working for an in-ring return in early 2018…

On Working Out For a WWE Comeback: Yes. So I am right now slowly trying to get back into the shape. The other day actually I was trying to do a little bit of kind of, like, lifting and I just am so weak. When I went to the doctor they were like ‘Brie, your abs haven’t come back yet.

On When She Wants to Come Back: But I want to make sure that I am ready by let’s say the end of January 2018, in case I get a phone call. But at some point in 2018 I am going to make a comeback, whether the boss likes it or not, I am coming back and making a comeback.