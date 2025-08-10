– During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, former WWE Superstar Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) discussed transitioning away from wrestling and into reality TV and also becoming a mother. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brie Bella on transitioning away from wrestling to reality TV and becoming a mom: “Being a pro wrestler and then a reality star and then becoming a mom, finding that identity was hard. I didn’t know like how do I be the old Brie, mix it with the new Brie. But it was hard to lose baby weight. It was hard for me to keep up with all the girls. I wanted to be an excellent mother and a wife, but I didn’t want to lose my momentum in the game, but I did …”

On shifting into her soft girl era: “My 30s were definitely figuring out more identity, but towards the end of my 30s, I feel like I started to do this shift into my soft girl era … everyone always kind of saw what I loved which was nature being in a more slow paced life. But I feel like maybe in the last year you guys have visually really seen the shift.”