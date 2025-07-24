Brie Bella Says She Won’t Be At WWE SummerSlam, Will Be In Town For Weekend

Brie Bella says that she will be in New York for SummerSlam, though she won’t be at the event itself. Nikki Bella has appeared on WWE Raw in recent weeks and competed at Evolution, with some wondering of Brie will also return. Brie noted on Nikki & Brie Show that if she does return it’s not at SummerSlam, though she’ll be in the area for other events.

“I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend,” Brie said (per Wrestling Inc). “So, Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event and then I’m doing something fun with DraftKings. Follow our socials and you’ll see like places you can come meet up with us.”

Brie recently noted that she wanted to be at WWE Evolution and potentially part of the show but added, “Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that will ever happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine.”