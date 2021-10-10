Brie Bella Feels WWE’s Women’s Division Has Dropped Off A Bit

Brie Bella believes that the WWE women’s division has dipped a little bit as of late, sharing her thoughts in a recent podcast appearance. The Bellas were on Ariane Andrews’ Sippin’ the Tea (per Wrestling Inc) and shared her thoughts on the division; you can check out the highlights below.

On the state of WWE’s women’s division: “It’s weird because I feel like lately, you’ve seen a little bit of a drop. Now that Becky is back, there’s going to be momentum with stories, but there for a while, I thought the girls were getting so much, and then all of a sudden, it went back to so little. You would watch either RAW or SmackDown and the stories just didn’t feel like they were getting as much depth as they should have, and not as much time.”

On the women’s tag division: “Look at the tag division. I’m just like, wait – we went from having some many tag teams to now it doesn’t feel like a lot. I like how women can be such vibrant, fun characters. If I look back in the day, the Glamour Girls, when Jimmy Hart would walk them out, how do we not have a women tag team that has a male manager? There’s so many things that WWE is great at but that, for some reason, misses the boat with me. You can have an incredible tag division. But I’m blown away at some of the ones they got rid of. Riott Squad? I’ll never understand it. Even like Mandy and Dana Brooke looked like a great tag team walking down. The IIconics? I just try to wrap my head around it, like did they threaten somebody backstage? Because other than that, I don’t understand.”