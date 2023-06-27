Brie Garcia Says Bryan Danielson’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Injury Is ‘Worse Than We Thought’

Bryan Danielson revealed that he suffered a fracture to his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Brie Garcia has revealed it’s worse than initially thought. Danielson noted in the post-show press scrum that he believed he had suffered an arm break in his match with Kazuchika Okada, and Garcia posted a photo of the X-ray to her Instagram story saying that the break is “definitely worse than we thought.”

Garcia wrote:

“Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!! Nurse Brie ready for action!!”

Danielson had said that he expected to be out six to eight weeks; it is unknown how or if this news changes that forecast.