Brie Garcia Recalls Bryan Danielson Dealing With Broken Orbital Pain: ‘He’s Made Of Steel’

Bryan Danielson is willing to try and shrug off a lot of pain, as Brie Garcia recently noted. Danielson has had a few injuries this year including an arm fracture and a broken orbital socket, and Garcia spoke in an interview with Marc Raimondi about how her husband deals with the pain.

“He’s made of steel,” the WWE alumna said (per Fightful). “It’s just one of those things that’s unfortunate for pro wrestlers. Our body ages, but mentally, we don’t. I think his body is just like, ‘I think it’s time to hang up the boots,’ but he’s so strong. I mean, nothing holds him back. Even when he got the two broken bones in his orbital, he was dealing with the pain and like, ‘I’m fine,’ until his nose went numb and everything else.”

She continued, “So they were like, ‘Yeah, you need to get X-rays,’ but Bryan is so tough, and you’ll see him back sooner than later. That’s for sure.”

Danielson is set to compete in the just-started AEW Continental Classic as part of his final year as a full-time wrestler.