Brie Garcia Responds to Fan Question, Says She’ll Wrestle Again

Brie Garcia says her time in the ring isn’t over, stating that she will wrestle again. The former Brie Bella posted to her Instagram Stories in response to a fan question asking if she was done in the ring, noting that she plans to wrestle again once her and Bryan Danielson’s son is a little older.

She wrote:

“I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle Trin…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The liconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

Garcia last competed in 2022 as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble.