Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal That Their Mother Is Having Brain Surgery Today

Brie and Nikki Bella announced on their Instagram accounts today that their mom, Kathy Laurinaitis, who is also married to WWE executive John Laurinaitis, is set to undergo brain surgery today after a mass was discovered on her brain stem.

As was shown on Total Bellas, Kathy thought she had Bell’s Palsy, but according to Brie, she didn’t actually have Bell’s Palsy and her symptoms were being caused by the mass.

Brie wrote: “Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem…..couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today 💛🙏🏼

Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis”

Nikki wrote: “Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. ❤️✨ Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!! ❤️🙏🏼✨”