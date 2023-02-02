– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen team up to face Xyon Quinn and Bonco Nima in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn & Nima

* Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend

* Oba Femi vs. Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up preview: Briggs and Jensen throw down with Quinn and Nima

Briggs and Jensen primed for melee with Quinn and Nima on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen taking on Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima in a heated main event, Sol Ruca tangling with Lash Legend in an intriguing battle, and Oba Femi locking horns with Javier Bernal.

Fan of hard-hitting slugfests? Don’t miss the tough-as-nails former NXT UK Tag Team Champions trading haymakers with Quinn and Nima, a pair of powerful strikers.

Though they recently came up short in their bid to take the NXT Tag Team Championship from The New Day, Briggs and Jensen have been two of the stars of the NXT 2.0 era and have proven popular with the NXT Universe. This will be the first time that Quinn and Nima are teaming together for a traditional tag team bout, but they have a chance to gel seamlessly since each competitor is all business.

Ruca has taken WWE by storm thanks to a recent hot streak that includes wins over Alba Fyre, Dani Palmer and Valentina Feroz as well as a finishing move that can best be described as a second-rope backflip cutter and needs to be seen to be believed.

She’ll be in for a tough test, however, as the only thing Legend enjoys more than hearing herself talk is doling out punishment on NXT 2.0 as well as NXT Level Up.

And though he calls himself “Big Body Javi,” Bernal is going to be put to the test when he takes on Femi, a brickhouse who recently clashed with Von Wagner on NXT Level Up and is seeking his first career win.