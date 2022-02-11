wrestling / News
Briscoes To Defend ROH Tag Team Titles At Warrior Wrestling 19
The Briscoes are coming to Warrior Wrestling 19 and putting their ROH Tag Team Championships on the line. Mark & Jay Briscoe posted a video to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they’re putting their titles on the line in their previously-announced match against The Workhorsemen.
The show takes place on Saturday in Cicero, Illinois and airs on FITE TV.
***UPDATE FROM SANDY FORK***
Big announcement…
“Back to business”#DemBoys pic.twitter.com/WJQfz5SPoa
— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) February 10, 2022
HUGE NEWS.
DEM BOYS are putting their gold on the line this Saturday!!
Briscoes vs. Workhorsemen!
This is their first defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championships since winning them at Final Battle!
Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH
Watch: https://t.co/lbBpBKyO7c pic.twitter.com/FbrON7rChh
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) February 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Praises Keith Lee After AEW Dynamite, Says His Throw Was More Impressive Than Ahmed Johnson’s
- Jade Cargill On Becoming First AEW TBS Champion, Learning From Her Match With Ruby Soho
- AJ Styles On The Miz Being the Best Heel In Wrestling, Fans Rooting For Promotion Wars Between WWE & Other Companies
- David Crockett On WCW Passing On The Rock, DDP Recalls Meeting Rock at WrestleMania 18