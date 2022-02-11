wrestling / News

Briscoes To Defend ROH Tag Team Titles At Warrior Wrestling 19

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Briscoe Brothers Warrior Wrestling 19 Image Credit: Warrior Wrestling

The Briscoes are coming to Warrior Wrestling 19 and putting their ROH Tag Team Championships on the line. Mark & Jay Briscoe posted a video to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they’re putting their titles on the line in their previously-announced match against The Workhorsemen.

The show takes place on Saturday in Cicero, Illinois and airs on FITE TV.

