Briscoes Release New Promo Hyping Impact Wrestling Return

The Briscoes are set to make their Impact Wrestling returns at the post-Rebellion tapings, and the brothers did a promo hyping their arrival. You can see the video below as released by Impact in which the Jay and Mark Briscoe hype themselves up and talk about how there’s no one else who can do what they do. They talk about how they aren’t happy with how they were done dirty at Multiverse of Matches and say they’re coming back the day after Rebellion in Pougkeepsie, New York.

They say nobody is safe and they will run through the whole tag team division until they get the gold: