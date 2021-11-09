The Briscoes Set For Five GCW Shows Through January

The Briscoes are picking up plenty of work through GCW during ROH’s hiatus, as they’re announced for five shows in December and January. GCW announced on Tuesday that the GCW Tag Team Champions will appear for them on December 4th in Dallas, December 17th in Los Angeles, January 1st in Atlantic City, January 15th at a location to be announced, and January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The Briscoes are among many talents finding new bookings after ROH announced late last month that they are going on hiatus following Final Battle, and anticipate returning in April with SuperCard of Honor.