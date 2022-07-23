Various News: The Briscoes Take Shots at FTR Ahead of ROH Death Before Dishonor, Ric Flair Responds to Jeff Jarrett

The Brisoces and FTR do battle tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and the Briscoes cut a new promo for the match. Mark and Jay Briscoe released a new video that you can see below in which they respond to words by FTR from AEW Dynamite.

The full card for the PPV is here. We’ll have live coverage of the show tonight.

– Ric Flair posted the following video in which he cut a promo on Jeff Jarrett, who he is facing at Ric Flair’s Last Match on July 31st in Nasvhille”