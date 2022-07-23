wrestling / News
Various News: The Briscoes Take Shots at FTR Ahead of ROH Death Before Dishonor, Ric Flair Responds to Jeff Jarrett
July 23, 2022 | Posted by
The Brisoces and FTR do battle tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and the Briscoes cut a new promo for the match. Mark and Jay Briscoe released a new video that you can see below in which they respond to words by FTR from AEW Dynamite.
The full card for the PPV is here. We’ll have live coverage of the show tonight.
***UPDATE FROM SANDY FORK***
“A warning for Sunday morning”#DemBoys pic.twitter.com/cnshvMVqgc
— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) July 22, 2022
– Ric Flair posted the following video in which he cut a promo on Jeff Jarrett, who he is facing at Ric Flair’s Last Match on July 31st in Nasvhille”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan References Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says He’s ‘Longest-Tenured CEO’ In Wrestling
- More On Brock Lesnar Walking Out of Smackdown, Reportedly Over Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On WWE’s ‘All Hands on Deck’ Meeting About Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More