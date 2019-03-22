wrestling / News

ROH News: Briscoes Challenge Villain Enterprises to Rematch, Women of Honor Title to Be Defended at STARDOM

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Briscoes ROH

– The Briscoes have issued a challenge to Villain Enterprises to a ROH Tag Team Championship rematch later this month. As you can see below, the team issued a challenge to PCO and Brody King for a rematch of their 17th Anniversary PPV bout, where Villain Enterprises won the championships.

– Ring of Honor has announced that Mayu Iwatani will defend the WOmen of Honor Championship at STARDOM’s March 28th show against Natsuko Toru. The show will air on STARDOM World, with the winner defending the championship at NJPW/G1 Supercard on April 6th.

