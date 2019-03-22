ROH News: Briscoes Challenge Villain Enterprises to Rematch, Women of Honor Title to Be Defended at STARDOM

– The Briscoes have issued a challenge to Villain Enterprises to a ROH Tag Team Championship rematch later this month. As you can see below, the team issued a challenge to PCO and Brody King for a rematch of their 17th Anniversary PPV bout, where Villain Enterprises won the championships.

“We goin’ to Baltimore” The Briscoes just challenged Villain Enterprises to a #ROH World Tag Team Title rematch at #RoadToG1Supercard! Streaming LIVE Sun March 31 for #HonorClub! https://t.co/hkSK4iX4yh to be there! pic.twitter.com/gNrjpHnyqF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 22, 2019

– Ring of Honor has announced that Mayu Iwatani will defend the WOmen of Honor Championship at STARDOM’s March 28th show against Natsuko Toru. The show will air on STARDOM World, with the winner defending the championship at NJPW/G1 Supercard on April 6th.