The Briscoes vs. G.O.D. Ladder War Announced for ROH Summer Supercard

– ROH has announced that The Briscoes and Guerrillas of Destiny (G.O.D.) will settle their score once and for all in a Ladder War that’s been set for Summer Supercard next month. The Briscoes will be defending their recently won ROH tag team titles in the match. The card is set for August 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the full announcement below.

BRISCOES, G.O.D. WILL SETTLE SCORE IN LADDER WAR FOR ROH WORLD TAG TITLES

The violent feud between the Briscoes and Guerrillas of Destiny escalated over the weekend, and now the teams will take the brutality to even greater heights when they battle in a Ladder War at Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9 with the fate of the ROH World Tag Team Titles literally hanging in the balance.

Jay and Mark Briscoe defeated G.O.D. (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) in a savage New York City Street Fight at Manhattan Mayhem last Saturday to win the titles for the 11th time, but the issue between the bitter rivals remains unsettled.

Adding fuel to an already blazing inferno, G.O.D. sneak-attacked the Briscoes the next night at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., after the Briscoes’ successful title defense against The Bouncers and left them bloody and battered. G.O.D. also disrespectfully tossed around the ROH belts.

G.O.D., who are the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, had successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Titles against the Briscoes — thanks to using one of the championship belts as a weapon — in an HonorClub exclusive match at War of the Worlds in Chicago in May.

With the teams now 1-1 in head-to-head meetings, the Ladder War will decide once and for all which of the highly decorated duos is superior.

Making the match a Ladder War was a logical decision by ROH officials, not only because of the bad blood between the teams, but also because the Briscoes used a ladder to score the victory at Manhattan Mayhem.

Who will survive what is sure to be an epic Ladder War between the two best teams in the sport and leave with the gold? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

Summer Supercard will feature top wrestlers from ROH, NJPW and CMLL competing for championships and in dream matches. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hottest show of the summer!