Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

– The Briscoes will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi at ROH Supercard of Honor. ROH announced the news on Monday that the Lethal and Tanahashi will challenge the champions at the PPV, which will take place on April 7th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The announcement reads:

The Briscoes have returned to tag team domination in 2017 after turning their backs on Bully Ray and focusing on themselves. At the behest of Jay, he and brother Mark turned their focus to the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships once more and unleashed a violent side not seen in years, leading them to their ninth Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, the first time they held the championships since 2013.

The “Since Day One” motto is not hyperbole, as Jay and Mark have been ROH tried and true since The Era of Honor Begins at the Murphy Rec Center in 2002. The pair, despite vicious and violent actions, have become iconic in the pantheon of ROH stars and are, perhaps, the greatest tag team in ROH history.

At Supercard of Honor, the brothers will face two of the biggest singles champions in the history of ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, respectively! In New Orleans, we will find out if the whole is greater than the sum of its parts!

The full card thus far is as follows:

* ROH World Championship Match: Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Punishment Martinez vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

* Kota Ibushi, Kenny King, The Briscoes, SoCal Uncensored, Young Bucks, Adam Page, Jay Lethal, Silas Young, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Flip Gordon to compete