Briscoes vs. Von Erichs Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Briscoes will face the Von Erichs in a first-ever match during the upcoming Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Starrcast announced on Wednesday night that the two teams will do battle at the show, which is set to take place on July 31st during Summerslam weekend.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which will air on FITE TV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

* Ric Flair vs. TBA