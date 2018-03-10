British Bulldog’s Daughter Says Scott Hall Never Explained His Negative Comment

As we previously reported, Scott Hall called Lex Luger and Davey Boy Smith “failed singles wrestlers,” which drew a harsh response from Smith’s daughter Georgia. She wrote at the time:

Fuck you @SCOTTHALLNWO, my Dad was not a failed man in ANY way. Don’t have the fondest memories of you as a child, & haven’t seen much recently that makes me think you’ve changed. 3 of your 5 best matches involved my family, & you didn’t win one of them. @GenuineLexLuger https://t.co/UxLzKS1DL8 — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 8, 2018

When a fan asked which matches she meant, she replied:

RR with Bret, KOTR with Bret, KOTR with Owen, so his best friend or a Hart it seems — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 8, 2018

She also revealed that Hall deleted his tweet and never explained himself.

@SCOTTHALLNWO has deleted his tweet, but not offered an explanation to me or my family about his comments. Strange behaviour. Feel free to get in touch Scott and back up your comments to me. Oh, and have a lovely evening x https://t.co/U8fG9esGok — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 8, 2018

Finally, Wrestling Inc asked Georgia about the Bulldog not being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said: “In regards to my dad not being in the Hall of Fame, I think it’s just about timing with WWE, and what will work best for them [and] make the most money for them. So, I think it’s only a matter of time before he goes in.“