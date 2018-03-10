 

British Bulldog’s Daughter Says Scott Hall Never Explained His Negative Comment

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
British Bulldog

As we previously reported, Scott Hall called Lex Luger and Davey Boy Smith “failed singles wrestlers,” which drew a harsh response from Smith’s daughter Georgia. She wrote at the time:

When a fan asked which matches she meant, she replied:

She also revealed that Hall deleted his tweet and never explained himself.

Finally, Wrestling Inc asked Georgia about the Bulldog not being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said: “In regards to my dad not being in the Hall of Fame, I think it’s just about timing with WWE, and what will work best for them [and] make the most money for them. So, I think it’s only a matter of time before he goes in.

