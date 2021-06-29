British Man Legally Changes Name To John Cena After Drunken Dare

After a friendly dare, a British man has legally changed his name to John Cena. Lewis Oldfield, a restaurant shift leader from Bradford, recounted the story to The Sun, noting that he and a few friends were having drinks and wrestling, with one friend issuing the name change dare.

Oldfield, not one to back down from a dare, followed through despite not actually being a wrestling fan. He also noted that he planned to keep the name.

“We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling,” he said. “We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena. One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena. I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it. I’m not even a wrestling fan! My mum couldn’t stop laughing at me when she found out. My dad’s more serious so I’ve not told him yet. I actually don’t mind the name so I’m going to keep it.”

No word yet on if anyone actually witnessed the name change since no one could see him.