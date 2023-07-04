British MPs Back John Cena’s Call for WrestleMania in London

– As previously reported, John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank in London over the weekend, and he suggested a WrestleMania for the city. BBC has an update to Cena’s WrestleMania in London pitch, with British Members of Parliament backing Cena.

BBC’s report said British MPs support Cena’s call for WrestleMania in London and want to “help” make his pitch a reality. All-Party Parliamentary Group Co-Chair Alex Davies-Jones said on Cena’s comments, “Nobody predicted John Cena coming out and announcing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the UK.” She continued, “It was utterly incredible and got the whole place buzzing with excitement about the possibilities of what that could mean for wrestling fans, but also for the UK economy and also for future fans as well.”

Davies-Jones also stated that the prospect is something they will be working on. She added, “I would love for it to happen. The APPG have already been talking about how we can help to make that happen in whatever way we can in terms of facilitating some conversations.” Davies-Jones also noted wrestling having a “great resurgence” in the UK, pointing out AEW holding its first international event at London’s Wembley Stadium with AEW All In set for next month.

Davies-Jones stated, “Whatever we can do to make the UK attractive to host wrestling on the world stage we are more than happy to help facilitate.” She went on, “We would use our contact and negotiating skills to try and reach out to WWE, making conversations happen to try and promote the UK as a premier destination for world-class wrestling.”

Currently, WWE already has WrestleMania 40 scheduled for Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024. WWE has not yet announced official plans for WrestleMania 41 in 2025, but it’s rumored that Minneapolis, Minnesota will be the host city for the event.

Speaking at the post-show press conference for WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H was asked about Cena’s WrestleMania in London comments. Triple H noted that while WrestleMania in London would be “difficult,” he stated, “Never say never.”