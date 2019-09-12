British Rounds Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

– WWE has set the first-ever British Rounds for next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see below, Kassius Ohno will battle NXT UK GM Johnny Saint’s assistant Sid Scala in the match.

This iteration of the British Rounds match will be six three-minute rounds that can be won with two pinfalls, two submissions, or a knockout in a round, with 30-second breaks between rounds. The show will air Wednesday afternoon on WWE Network.