British Wrestling Veteran Jackie Robinson Passes Away

Jackie Robinson, known for his time on World of Sport in Britain, has passed away. William Regal confirmed Robinson’s passing on Monday, posting to Twitter:

“I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Jackie Robinson, cousin of Billy Robinson. A lovely fella and top class amateur and Pro Wrestler. Always a pleasure to be around. My deepest condolences and best wishes to his family and friends.”

Robinson followed his cousin Billy and father Alf into the business, debuting in 1969. Trained by his family members as well as Ken Cadman and Martin Conroy, Robinson worked in the industry for several decades and held the World Lightweight Championship in All Star Wrestling briefly in 1984. He was a regular on World of Sport in the UK.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Robinson.