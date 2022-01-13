wrestling / News
Britt Baker Comes to Adam Cole’s Aid, Celebrates With Elite on AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker came out to lend a hand to Adam Cole on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, bringing their real-life relationship to the ring. Wednesday night’s show saw Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly come out to the ring for a promo, with the Young Bucks interrupting to tease some more tension between the two groups.
As the two groups bickered, the Best Friends’ name got dropped and that led to the group coming down to the ring. Orange Cassidy attacked Cole and that led to a big brawl. In the middle of the melee, Kris Statlander went face to face with Cole which brought out Baker to take her out.
Baker then posed with the Elite and stepped in to interrupt the Young Bucks/Cole cheek kiss to kiss her boyfriend. You can see clips from the segment below:
.@YoungBucks make their New Years Resolutions clear! But @thebobbyfish, @KORCombat and @AdamColePro have other ideas!
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/xm8CBo7ZB7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
#BestFriends @trentylocks, @SexyChuckieT and @orangecassidy laying shots into @AdamColePro!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/voDrrO13pY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
Here comes the Doctor! @realbrittbaker comes to the aid of her better half @AdamColePro!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/jk8uUZSRJH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
What a lovely moment shared between #AEW Womens Champ @RealBrittBaker and @AdamColePro 💋#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/uDEqwrslMu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
