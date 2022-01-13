Britt Baker Comes to Adam Cole’s Aid, Celebrates With Elite on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker came out to lend a hand to Adam Cole on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, bringing their real-life relationship to the ring. Wednesday night’s show saw Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly come out to the ring for a promo, with the Young Bucks interrupting to tease some more tension between the two groups.

As the two groups bickered, the Best Friends’ name got dropped and that led to the group coming down to the ring. Orange Cassidy attacked Cole and that led to a big brawl. In the middle of the melee, Kris Statlander went face to face with Cole which brought out Baker to take her out.

Baker then posed with the Elite and stepped in to interrupt the Young Bucks/Cole cheek kiss to kiss her boyfriend. You can see clips from the segment below: