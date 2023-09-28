Britt Baker Comments on Adam Cole’s Ankle Injury, Praises His Commitment

As previously reported, Adam Cole noted on last night’s AEW Dynamite that he broke his ankle and will need surgery to repair it. In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker commented on Cole’s injury and praised him for his work ethic and commitment to wrestling.

She wrote: “This guy broke his ankle in 3 places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because as we like to say “the show must go on”. @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He’s one tough cookie and this is just a small bump in the road. He’ll be back better than ever BAYBAY 👊🏻 #AEWDynamite”