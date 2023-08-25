Britt Baker On Adam Cole’s Friendship With MJF, Says Cole Is ‘Too Trusting’

Britt Baker is understandably suspicious of MJF’s motivations for his friendship with her husband Adam Cole, as she noted in a new interview. Baker spoke with DAZN and was asked about the current friendship between Cole and MJF, who will be competing for the latter’s AEW World Championship at All In.

“I think one of Adam’s fatal flaws is that he’s too trusting,” Baker said (per Fightful). “He’s too optimistic, he’s sees the best in everything and everyone and that’s wonderful, I wish I was more like that, but you also have to be realistic and realize that there are giant pieces of s**t out there that disguise themselves in a Burberry scarf.”

She continued, “On the other side, what a better way to get all the TV time in the world than to put yourself with MJF? I’m very happy for him in that sense because MJF’s face is all over AEW, if that means that Adam’s face is all over AEW too, I support that but I just want him to have his guard up at all times.”