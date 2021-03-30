Britt Baker Wants to Work In The Same Company With Adam Cole, Discusses His Reaction To Her Lights Out Match

In a recent edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Britt Baker discussed wanting to work in the same company as Adam Cole, his reaction to her Lights Out Match, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Britt Baker on Adam Cole’s reaction to her Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa: “As soon as we got to the back, they’re taking the tacks out and everything, and he’s really good friends with Jeff Jones. He had been texting Jeff Jones because he was really worried about me. They went and grabbed a phone to FaceTime him. I’m obviously covered in blood, and Jeff tried to prepare him. Adam just goes, ‘Let me see her.’ He was so happy. He actually watched the match when it was playing, he was backstage at NXT. He was watching it on his phone in the back. His text almost made me cry. He said, ‘Britt, you literally just made history. This is one of the best women’s matches I have ever seen, and one of the best gimmick matches I’ve ever seen. It will always be remembered.’ I think that’s what I wanted more than anything – to put out something people would remember.”

Britt Baker on wanting to work in the same company with Cole: “We don’t have totally different lives in two different companies. It’s a lot of calls and a lot of FaceTimes. It’s no secret that he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back. His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny [Omega]. He’s got tons of friends there. I know this is going to create a little bit of controversy, but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think it would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I’m probably never leaving AEW because that’s my home. I’d say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Being apart it sucks, but it makes it that much more special to get to see each other again when you get a week to hang out instead of two days.”

On how the two met: “Bumble. I was on a trip with my roommate for a dental school conference, and we were bored. So, a name came up, and I was like, ‘Man, this guy looks so familiar.’ It said Austin. I was like, ‘Who the hell is this guy? I swear to God I know him.’ So, I screenshotted it because it was driving me nuts. Then it hit me, it was that Adam Cole guy. I watched Ring of Honor, but I didn’t know that much about him. So, I went to look on Facebook because I thought the guy was really cute. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s him.’ So, I sent him a screenshot of it on Facebook Messenger, like a nerd. I was like, ‘Do you know this guy?’

“From there, we talked and talked and talked. And then, I paid attention more to his character in Ring of Honor, and immediately I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s not for me. He’s an asshole.’ I’m like I’m not doing this. He asked me to go on a date with him for three months straight, and I would not do it. Eventually, I was like, maybe one date is fine. So, we both drove to the middle of Pennsylvania and went to TGI Friday’s. We stayed there for five hours. We really hit it off and both drove through blizzards. He’s such a wonderful guy. The secret’s out.”

