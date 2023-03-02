Britt Baker On Adam Cole’s Road to Recovery From Injury, AEW All Access Documenting It

Adam Cole had a long road to recovery from his head injuries suffered last year, and Britt Baker recently talked about how it was a “terrifying” time for them both. Baker spoke with the New York Post for a new interview discussing Cole’s recovery process and toward his return to the ring, and how the latter portion of it will be seen on AEW All Access when it debuts this month after Dynamite. You can see some highlights below:

On Cole’s recovery from injury: “All I could do was be there for him. I’m a fixer. I like to try to fix things, solve the problems. This was just something where we had to wait and as impatient as I felt the whole time I had to just put on a front like everything was gonna be OK no matter what happened and that was really, really hard. That was one of the hardest things I even seen him go through.”

On the concern that Cole may not be able to return to the ring: “Dealing with very bad head injuries there are so many factors. There’s anxiety and panic attacks and nausea and miserable headaches. When you have that on top of, ‘Am I going to be able to do the only thing I truly love doing for the rest of my life,’ I mean that was really hard… As sad as it sounds, he didn’t want to leave home. He just wanted to stay home where he knew he was safe and it was like his safe space. I didn’t even try to pressure him to test the limits.”

On AEW All Access documenting part of his recovery: “[It will give fans a] new taste of who he is as a human being, who he is as a wrestler and everything he’s gone through. For him, it was really different because it was telling such deep personal war that you’re going through. I was really surprised. He’s a really private guy and there are a lot of people that really don’t know much about him outside Adam Cole ‘Bay, Bay.’”

On being excited for the fans to see the show: “I’m really excited for the fan to see it just so they can get such a realistic taste of how scary professional wrestling is. It’s not just lights camera action.”