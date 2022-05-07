wrestling / News
Britt Baker, Adam Cole Set To Appear On Bar Rescue This Weekend
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
Britt Baker and Adam Cole are set to appear on this weekend’s episode of Bar Rescue. Baker posted to Twitter on Friday to promote the couple’s appearance on Sunday’s show, which airs at 10 PM ET on Paramount Network. You can see the post below.
Baker and Cole are both in the two respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, with Cole set to compete on next week’s AEW Dynamite.
Tune into @BarRescue this Sunday at 10pm et on @paramountnet! 🥸 pic.twitter.com/SwX1sOCOAe
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 7, 2022