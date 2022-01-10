Britt Baker On When She Knew Adam Cole Would Sign With AEW, Cole’s Dedication To Wrestling Fans

In a recent interview on the In The Kliq Podcast, current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker discussed Adam Cole’s dedication to wrestling fans, when she knew Cole would sign with AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Britt Baker on Adam Cole’s decision to sign with AEW: “I didn’t really have to give him any persuasion or advice or anything. We live together, he knows pretty much everything that goes on at my workplace, the behind the scenes, how it works, how it runs, and who’s all there. I didn’t know what he was going to do to be totally honest with you. I didn’t want to add any outside pressure. Because I knew he was already really stressed out about it. He had a lot of people in NXT that he was really good friends with and loved working with.”

On Cole’s dedication to wrestling fans: “He loves the fans. You’d be hard-pressed to find a wrestler that loves fans more than Adam Cole. It sometimes drives me nuts; I have to admit. But, we will be out to eat, or at the airport, anywhere, he will stop and sign a million autographs for anybody. And AEW just has the best fans on the planet. You can’t argue that, they’re just absolutely electric. I know he could see that watching our shows because we do get to travel every week to these big arenas where we have 10’s of thousands of people and that is something that he craves, that fan interaction.”

On when she knew Cole would sign with AEW: “Not to mention Tony Khan, who is absolutely fantastic. I knew as soon as he talked to Tony Khan, that was it because there’s no boss better, in any area of any industry than Tony Khan.”