– During a recent interview with US Magazine, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Britt baker discussed dealing with online criticism and how she’s exhausted with being polite. Below are some highlights:

Britt Baker on why she’s done being polite: “I’m exhausted. I’m not going to be polite anymore. Leave me alone. Politeness is 2024. Everyone needs to be real and authentic and the world will be a better place.”

Baker on her personal life in the last year: “Roller coaster is a good word, bBut I also don’t think it’s appropriate, because with a roller coaster there’s a start and an end point. I can’t really say where the roller coaster started and I definitely don’t know where it’s going to end.”

Her thoughts on the online critics: “You can’t ever believe what you read about yourself, whether it’s really good or really bad, or you’re going to end up medicated and sedated potentially. It’s tough because we live in a world where social media is so prominent. Social media fuels what we do, essentially. We rely on it. But man, is it toxic. It’s brutal. There’s a whole population of people on social media who just want to make you feel bad about yourself. It’s crazy we live in a world where that’s their mission. ‘I’m going to wake up today, tweet 10 mean tweets to Britt. I’m gonna take a lunch break. And then maybe I’ll do 10 more.’ It’s bizarre.”

Britt Baker beat Penelope Ford earlier this month on AEW Dynamite on November 13. She also appears in the latest season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.