Britt Baker On Why AEW All In Has To Be The Best Show They’ve Ever Done

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about why AEW has to deliver their greatest show ever when they present All In at Wembley Stadium in London.

She said: “I would say yes, and even more so because we’ve never been there, we’ve never been to the U.K. as a company, as a whole. So, it’s a new territory and it’s the biggest stage you could ask to perform on. If you would’ve told me when I signed my AEW contract that we would be wrestling in a nearly sold out Wembley, I would’ve said you’re insane. I thought 10,000 people was crazy, if I never wrestled in front of 10,000 people, I would have been thrilled. We’re definitely feeling the pressure of this one too, we want to have the greatest show we’ve ever done because there are so many eyes on this, we want to have a great first impression.”