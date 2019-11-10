AEW News: Britt Baker Worked Full Gear With Flu, Kip Sabien & Penelope Ford Interview

– Britt Baker revealed on Twitter that she worked her match against Bea Priestley at AEW Full Gear with the flu.

Beat the bitch. ✅

Now time to beat the flu. 😷

Good night, folks. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 10, 2019

– AEW posted this interview with Kip Sabien where he talks about the importance of finding people you have chemistry with. He says he and Penelope Ford are the Super Bad Squad and they are bring some sex appeal back to “this loser infested company.” Ford says, “why be bad when you can be super bad.”