AEW News: Britt Baker Worked Full Gear With Flu, Kip Sabien & Penelope Ford Interview
– Britt Baker revealed on Twitter that she worked her match against Bea Priestley at AEW Full Gear with the flu.
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 10, 2019
– AEW posted this interview with Kip Sabien where he talks about the importance of finding people you have chemistry with. He says he and Penelope Ford are the Super Bad Squad and they are bring some sex appeal back to “this loser infested company.” Ford says, “why be bad when you can be super bad.”
"Why be bad. When you could be SUPERbad?" – @ThePenelopeFord@TheKipSabian & Penelope Ford are here to cause a ruckus!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/IYRlif8Lu4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
