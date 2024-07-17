Britt Baker Says Her AEW Return Was Locked In The Night Before Forbidden Door

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Up Close (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about her return to AEW, which she said was locked in on the night before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

She said: “It all came together very last minute. It was cemented the night before. I didn’t have time to prepare anything. It was very off to the races. I wouldn’t change that because nobody knew. I was at home and with my family. It was very scattered, but I wouldn’t change anything about it. You don’t have to overthink it, it didn’t get leaked, which is so hard in wrestling. It’s so frustrating that everything gets spoiled. I didn’t tell anybody—none of my best friends. I was a nervous wreck. ‘They’re not going to care. No one is going to give a shit that I’m here because AEW has surpassed me.’ That’s such a horrible feeling. The fear of rejection is worse than the rejection itself. I had goosebumps. It’s cliche, but you kind of blackout for a second. You lose all sensation. Your mind doesn’t work. I was afraid my legs weren’t going to work and I wasn’t going to be able to walk through the tunnel because I was so nervous. Then, it’s the instinct that when your music hits and you hear the crowd when they boo or cheer, as soon as you hear that, it’s all the fuel you need, and here we are. DMD, we’re back.“