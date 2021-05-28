Britt Baker Thinks She’s The Face Of AEW, Talks Thunder Rosa Match Preparing Her For AEW Women’s Title

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Britt Baker discussed becoming the face of AEW, how her match with Thunder Rosa prepared her for the AEW Women’s title, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Britt Baker on if she thinks she’s the face of AEW: “I do. Maybe not at first but now I’ve made myself completely undeniable. You can’t turn the channel when I’m on TV, you listen to every word that comes out of my mouth. I demand a presence, and that’s essentially what the company stands for. When you need somebody who you can’t look away from, and that’s what I am. It’s because I believe 100% in every word that comes out of my mouth. I’m not wracking my brain for something to think of, I’m not telling a lie. I’m telling you the gospel truth and what I believe in my heart and my soul. So when you’re that confident in what you’re saying, you don’t look away. You tell it exactly what you’re thinking.”

On her match with Thunder Rosa being a stepping stone for her title match with Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing: “I think everybody that’s a professional wrestler, a goal is to be respected. By your peers, by the people you look up to, by the fans, it’s to be respected. And I feel like I drew a lot of respect out of people in that match. And that’s better than any championship title you can win. With that being said, that match I think was the final stepping stone I needed to prove that I’m ready for the title. It’s my time and I’m going to have the title.”