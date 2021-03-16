Britt Baker Discusses Growth Of AEW’s Women’s Division Ahead Of Dynamite Main Event

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by the Miami Herald, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the criticism of AEW’s women’s division and what has been the turning point for the growth of women’s stars within the company.

Baker specifically that patience was needed when AEW first got started, with things starting to pay off for the women’s roster (via Fightful):

“I’ve said from day one, when people were criticizing our division, that you have to have patience,” Baker said. “We’re a new company, a new brand, a new division. Most of us had not had a single minute of TV time and we really got thrown in the deep end. We had a year-and-a-half to have a ten-minute live TV matches with commercial breaks, and ‘don’t forget to work the hard cam’ and this and that. It was a growing process and I think now people have started to realize that all we needed was a little bit of time. Sooner or later, we’re going to prevail and we’re going to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, women’s division in all of wrestling.”

The AEW women’s division will take center stage on this week’s edition of Dynamite, as Baker will square off against Thunder Rosa in the main event in a Lights Out Match.