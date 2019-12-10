Britt Baker Explains How the AEW Women’s Division Is Still in an ‘Introductory Phase’

– Fightful recently interviewed AEW star Britt Baker during Starrcast. Below are some highlights.

Britt Baker on filming the pre-Full Gear promo for her feud with Bea Priestley: “I actually flew to Atlanta myself and said, ‘I want to film a promo to give this match some oomph.’ There is a real story that lies behind [the match] because she gave me a concussion. I felt like it was so long ago that I wanted to revisit it and make sure the fans know why I hate her and why the match is happening.”

Baker on criticism for lack of attention for AEW women’s division: “We’re very much in the introductory phase. We only have two hours of TV a week. My goal for the women’s division is I hope the fans at home, no matter who it is, can connect with one of the women in the women’s division. Whether it’s me, Riho, or Bea Priestley, God forbid. I think that’s the most important thing and what draws the fans, is connecting with the person in the ring and getting behind them. Or when they really hate them. You want some type of feeling.”

Baker on her and Adam Cole’s game room: “Every time I leave town, another thing gets added to the game room. I’m like an older gamer. I was very into the N64 and PlayStation 2. After that is when I got into college and dental school, so I didn’t have time for anything else. When it comes to N64, I always beat him at Mario Kart and he hates it. When it comes to Halo, I don’t even know how to hold a controller.”