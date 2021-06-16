Britt Baker On Emotions Of Winning AEW Women’s Title At Double Or Nothing, Tony Schiavone’s Role In Her Rise

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Britt Baker discussed winning the AEW Women’s title at Double or Nothing, Tony Schiavone’s role in her rise to the top, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Britt Baker on the emotions of winning the AEW Women’s title at Double or Nothing: “[It was] surreal. When we were going towards the end of the match, the crowd was shaking. Anything I was kicking out of, reversing, anything. They were so loud. It was truly electric. I had goosebumps. And when the bell rang and I won, it was deafening. And it’s cool and it’s surreal, and it’s everything you’ve ever dreamed of. And then even when it happens, it’s like, ‘Wait, am I dreaming still? Is this happening?’ “Because they’re not supposed to like me, remember? They’re supposed to hate me. I’m not nice. I’m an ass on TV. I say what everyone else is thinking but that their filter won’t allow them to say. I say it anyway. Self-absorbed? Sure. But am I wrong? No. And people say, ‘She’s a delusional role model.’ No, I’m not. I’m a legit role model. I just beat it into your head a hundred times. But then I think so many people are just behind my growth and my rise to the top, and this new era that I talk about, the Era of the D.M.D. And I think that is why the crowd was so behind me.”

On her moment with Tony Schiavone on the stage: “On the way out [of the ring] I ran into my friend, Tony Schiavone, which was one of the best moments of my wrestling career when he was standing there and he just gives me a big hug. That was really cool because he has been right beside me on this rise to the top. Through thick, through then, through good and bad, so he’s one of the most important people in my life, period, both inside and outside of wrestling. So, for him to be there was awesome. And just going through the back, our locker room is so….even people who are not nice people, even they were supportive of me in the back. I’m talking about MJF. He’s misunderstood. He and I respect each other. He’s one of the best. He’s, I think, one of the top stars in wrestling today, and he thinks I’m one of the top stars in wrestling today. We understand each other, and that’s why we work well together. We tolerate each other, and it works.”

