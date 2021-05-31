Britt Baker Captures AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing (Clips)

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion as of Double or Nothing, and she is a DMD. Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida at tonight’s show to capture the championship. Rebel tried to get involved in the match at one point and accidentally hit Baker with the crutch, but Baker was able to battle back and get the win. You can see clips from the match below.

This is Baker’s first title reign in AEW. Shida’s run ends at 373 days, having won the title at last year’s Double or Nothing from Nyla Rose. Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.