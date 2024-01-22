Britt Baker On Why She’s ‘All In’ On Detroit Lions In NFL Playoffs

Britt Baker is supporting the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs, and she recently gave two particular reasons why. The AEW star is a noted Steelers fan, but with her team not making it to the playoffs this year she’s thrown her support around the Lions because of Kevin Nash and Eminem. Or at least, those are the reasons she noted on social media as she wrote:

“I’m all in on Detroit for two reasons 1. Eminem 2. @RealKevinNash”

Nash himself posted to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate the Lions for defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make it to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, writing:

“Congratulations @Lions and the city of Detroit. It’s been Detroit against everybody for years and now everyone has hoped on. Plenty of room America we’ve been waiting a long time”

I’m all in on Detroit for two reasons

1. Eminem

2. @RealKevinNash — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 22, 2024