Britt Baker Attacks Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark, Tag Match For Dynamite Changed

Hikaru Shida is out of the planned tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite after Britt Baker attacked her on Dark. Baker assaulted Shida with a kendo stick on tonight’s show, noting that Toni Storm will need to find a new tag team partner for their match on Wednesday’s show.

It didn’t take long for Storm to do so, and now Athena will team with Storm against Baker and Serena Deep on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for Dynamite is:

* AEW World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW World Championship Tournament Semifinal: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm and Athena vs. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb