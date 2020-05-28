wrestling / News

Britt Baker Says She’ll Be Back From Injury at AEW All Out

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker is out of action currently, but she says that she’ll be back for AEW All Out. Baker appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and accused Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and especially Aubrey Edwards of conspiring to injure her. She said that she will be back at All Out on September 5th.

Baker had to be pulled from Double or Nothing due to the knee injury she suffered during last week’s episode of Dynamite.

