wrestling / News
Britt Baker Says She’ll Be Back From Injury at AEW All Out
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
Britt Baker is out of action currently, but she says that she’ll be back for AEW All Out. Baker appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and accused Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and especially Aubrey Edwards of conspiring to injure her. She said that she will be back at All Out on September 5th.
Baker had to be pulled from Double or Nothing due to the knee injury she suffered during last week’s episode of Dynamite.
Who did this to @RealBrittBaker? Sound off with your best guess below 👇 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Za4XzKX8Mk
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things
- WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)