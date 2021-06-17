Britt Baker On Being One Of AEW’s Top Stars, Fan Reaction To Her Character

Britt Baker believes she’s one of AEW’s top stars regardless of gender, and she discussed that in a new interview. Baker spoke with New York Daily News for a new interview, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On wanting to be AEW’s best wrestler regardless of division: “I don’t see myself as a woman anymore. I see myself as an AEW superstar. Maybe it’s not a humble statement, but I see myself as one of the top stars in the company and that’s not just because of my talent. It’s how I’ve been booked and how the fans have reacted.”

On the fan reactions to her character and feuds: “The fans write the show. They dictate what happens next. That feud with me and Thunder Rosa could have gone two months if the fans didn’t like it. But they loved it so they ended up getting a main-event, lights-out match that was arguably one of the best matches of the year.”

On being able to perform for fans again: “The fans are on board for everything because they just want to get out of their house and stop watching wrestling on TV. They want to be there with us and we’re going to ride that wave for a little bit.”