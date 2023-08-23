– During a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling ahead of AEW All In, Dr. Britt Baker addressed her match with Taya Valkyrie that took place on AEW Dynamite last month and received a great deal of backlash from fans online. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on the reaction to her match with Taya Valkyrie: “I think a lot of it came from people that just don’t like me on social media. I feel bad that Taya kind of got dragged into it. I’ve seen I think probably every week since then [that] there [have] been missed timing, communications, and spots on every wrestling show — no one else quite got that much blowback. And that’s fine but these social media trolls need to realize who they’re dealing with. I’m the D.M.D. I’m the face of the division for a reason. You’re just gonna motivate me to be even bigger and better.”

Baker on dealing with online trolls and bullies: “Something is always your fault and you may not have anything to do with it but because they don’t like you, they automatically assume it’s your fault. It’s so frustrating because you want to shout from the mountain tops, ‘Hey, this is the real story and now you guys can line up and apologize to me.’ But you also have to think about what’s best for business. It takes a lot of patience and a lot of self-control.”

At this weekend’s AEW All In London event, Britt Baker will have a chance to regain the AEW Women’s World Title. She’s competing in a Fatal 4-Way against reigning champion Hikaru Shida, Saraya, and Toni Storm. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.