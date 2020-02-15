wrestling / News

Britt Baker Briefly Advertised For Match on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

Britt Baker appears to be set for a match on next week’s Dynamite, with AEW advertising the bout for a hot second. As Fightful notes, AEW posted to Twitter announcing that “Your role model @RealBrittBaker will be in action next week in #AEWAtlanta” before quickly deleting the tweet.

Baker’s potential opponent was not named in the tweet. As noted earlier today, AEW teased the idea of a Baker vs. Shanna match although a potential date was not listed.

Dynamite takes place in Atlanta next week and airs live Wednesday on TNT. Set for the show so far is:

* Steel Cage Match: Cody vs. Wardlow
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. The Lucha Bros
* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb
* Tag Team Battle Royal For World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution

