Britt Baker Broke Her Wrist at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two, Not Taking Time Off

Britt Baker has revealed that she broke her wrist this week defending her title on night two of AEW Fyter Fest, but she won’t be taking time off. Baker posted to Twitter on Friday night to reveal that she suffered a break during her successful AEW Women’s World Championship defense against Nyla Rose at the AEW Dynamite special. She shared a photo of herself in a cast with Paige VanZant, writing:

“With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill”

F4W Online reports that the break was suffered when she took a Death Valley Driver from Rose.

No word on how or if this will affect plans for AEW going forward.