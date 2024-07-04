Britt Baker Reveals She’s Cleared On AEW Dynamite, Challenges Mercedes Mone For All In

Britt Baker revealed on AEW Dynamite that she’s medically cleared and challenged Mercedes Mone to a match at AEW All In. Wednesday night’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite saw Baker make her first appearance on the show since September of last year following her return at Forbidden Door.

Baker came out to cut a promo and revealed that she had suffered two herniated disks and an injured hip labrum, and then had a transient ischemic attack which was a warning sign for a stroke. Baker said she spent several days in the hospital at the time but has now been cleared to compete. She then said targeted Mone and said she hadn’t shed blood, sweat, and tears to build AEW and that “DMD,” not “CEO,” were the only letters that mattered in AEW.

Mone then came out and confronted Baker, which led Baker to challenge Mone for a match at All In. Mone told Baker to get in line.